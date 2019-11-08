St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sisk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Sisk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Sisk Obituary

Sisk, Mary Ellen

(nee Venker) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald Sisk for over 42 years; loving mother of Rachel (John) Wampler, Amy (Bryan) Stokes and Dr. Bryan (Kay) Sisk; adoring grandmother of Mikayla, Jonathon, Morgan, Madelyn, Mackenzie, Jack, David and William; dear sister of the late Michael (surviving Jeannie) Venker; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, November 12 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Gabriel the Archangel for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Backstoppers appreciated. Visitation Monday, 3-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now