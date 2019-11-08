|
Sisk, Mary Ellen
(nee Venker) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald Sisk for over 42 years; loving mother of Rachel (John) Wampler, Amy (Bryan) Stokes and Dr. Bryan (Kay) Sisk; adoring grandmother of Mikayla, Jonathon, Morgan, Madelyn, Mackenzie, Jack, David and William; dear sister of the late Michael (surviving Jeannie) Venker; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, November 12 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Gabriel the Archangel for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Backstoppers appreciated. Visitation Monday, 3-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019