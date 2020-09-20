Strickland, Mary Ellen

(nee Mraz), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas Strickland; loving daughter of the late William and Irene (Lammlein) Mraz; dear sister of Hope (Robert) Wood, Jean (Matt) Thomas, and the late Gary Mraz; cherished aunt of Toni (Michael) Martin, Melissa Dillon, Megan (Rob) Compton, and Molly Rasmussen; loved great aunt of Michaela, Ian (Kirstie) Lastarria, Darby, Keith, Jane, Seth, Patrick, and the late Henry; proud great, great aunt of Miriam; dear niece, cousin, and friend to many, including her dear friend, Gilbert Kiesler.

Services: Funeral Mass Saturday, September 26, 10 a.m. at St. Monica, 12136 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141, with visitation at church from 9 a.m. until the start of service. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or Stray Rescue.

