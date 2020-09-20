1/
Mary Ellen Strickland
1951 - 2020
Strickland, Mary Ellen

(nee Mraz), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas Strickland; loving daughter of the late William and Irene (Lammlein) Mraz; dear sister of Hope (Robert) Wood, Jean (Matt) Thomas, and the late Gary Mraz; cherished aunt of Toni (Michael) Martin, Melissa Dillon, Megan (Rob) Compton, and Molly Rasmussen; loved great aunt of Michaela, Ian (Kirstie) Lastarria, Darby, Keith, Jane, Seth, Patrick, and the late Henry; proud great, great aunt of Miriam; dear niece, cousin, and friend to many, including her dear friend, Gilbert Kiesler.

Services: Funeral Mass Saturday, September 26, 10 a.m. at St. Monica, 12136 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141, with visitation at church from 9 a.m. until the start of service. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or Stray Rescue.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
