Reis, Mary Ellenor Bock (nee Bockwinkel) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, at age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Ron Reis; loving mother of Laury Kremer, Michael (Jan) Reis and Dr. Susan Reis Butler (Richard); adoring grandmother of Kelsey (Adam), Michael (Alyssa), Clayton and Connor; cherished great-grandmother of Michael Andrew Jr.; dear sister of George (Ginny); and dearest friend of Sharon Gerken who was like a daughter. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Ellenor and Alvin Bockwinkel, her two older brothers, Alvin and Gerald, and her younger sister Susan. Whether you knew her as friend, neighbor, sister-in-law or Aunt Sissy the ping pong champ, Mary will remain in the hearts of many. Services: Mary has gifted her body to the St. Louis University School of Medicine. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel at Nazareth Living Center June 19, at 1 p.m. Visitation will take place in the Chapel foyer prior to Mass from 12-1 p.m. The Chapel is located on the campus of Nazareth Living Center off Ringer Rd.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019