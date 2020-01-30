|
Brooks, Mary Estelle
(nee Musgrove) passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving partner of Bill Pirtle. Beloved mother Susan (Stuart) Chomeau and Rick Heim. Grandmother to Kenny (Lindsay) Bahr, Angie (Nick) Casey, Carl Heim, Nick (Susie)Heim, Lucia (Rob) Hunt, and Victoria (Andy) Bray. Sister, aunt, and great-grandmother to many.
Mary loved her family, good food, shopping, and celebrating holidays.
Keeping with Mary's giving spirit, her remains have been donated to Saint Louis University School of Medicine in lieu of a funeral. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020