Banker, Mary F.
Fortified with the Sacraments of holy Mother Church Monday, January 27, 2020. Dear daughter of late Charles and Estelle Banker; dear sister of the late Catherine (Roy) Monti, Charles (Mary Alice) and Theodore (surviving Margaret) Banker; our dear aunt- great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church on Thursday, January 30, 11 a.m. until funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Miss Banker was a retiree of Southwestern Bell. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020