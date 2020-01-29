St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
Fortified with the Sacraments of holy Mother Church Monday, January 27, 2020. Dear daughter of late Charles and Estelle Banker; dear sister of the late Catherine (Roy) Monti, Charles (Mary Alice) and Theodore (surviving Margaret) Banker; our dear aunt- great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church on Thursday, January 30, 11 a.m. until funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Miss Banker was a retiree of Southwestern Bell. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
