Granger, Mary F.
(nee Fisher) Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Wesley J. Granger; loving mother of William "Bill" (the late Lynn) Granger, Jeanie Nicolussi and Shari (Dean) Alberts; loving grandmother of Joseph and Wesley Nicolussi, Sara Annelsment, Mary McKaig, Megan, Allison and Ian Alberts; our dear sister, sister-in-law, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Private visitation and services were held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. Interment was held at J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to the appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2020