Murphy, Mary F. (nee Brown) - Thursday May 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Q. L. Murphy; dear mother of Carolyne Murphy-Fenlon and the late Linda F. Works and Melba Scott; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL Saturday, May 23, 11:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Contributions to American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Friday 4:00-8:00 p.m.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
