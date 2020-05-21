Murphy, Mary F. (nee Brown) - Thursday May 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Q. L. Murphy; dear mother of Carolyne Murphy-Fenlon and the late Linda F. Works and Melba Scott; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL Saturday, May 23, 11:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Contributions to American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Friday 4:00-8:00 p.m.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 21, 2020.