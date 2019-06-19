Pfeiffer, Mary F. Flosie Baptized into the Hope of Christ Resurrection Monday, June 17th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Pfeiffer for 42 years. Treasured mom of Maria (Jason), Elizabeth (Kevin), Jennifer, Timothy, Erika and Monika; loved sister of Juanita (the late John) Neff and Gene (Carol) Westermeyer; favorite grand mom to Sadie and Willie Nelson Pfeiffer; our cherished mom, aunt, sister, cousin and friend. Mary was loyal to her faith, her family and admired by many of those in her community. Services: Mary's wish, along with John, was to donate her body to St. Louis University for the advancement of medical science. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22nd at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (4092 Blow Street). Family and friends to gather from 9:00 a.m. until Mass begins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Little Haven, a charity dear to Mary that provides a safe, secure and healing environment for families in need. www.ourlittlehaven.org
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 19 to June 20, 2019