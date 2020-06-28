Mary "Carol" Falleri
Falleri, Mary "Carol"

(nee Gundlach) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tues., June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank Falleri for over 59 years; dearest mother of Frank Jr. (Holly) and Joe (Elizabeth) Falleri, Tina (Scott) Price, Tim (Marianne) Falleri and the late Cheryl (survived by Scott) Mueller; loving grandmother of Matthew,

Stephanie, Dustin, Andrew,

Christina, Joseph, Tori, Anthony, Marissa, Timmy, Julie and Jenna; great-grandmother of Francis, Elijah, Wesley and Joey; dear sister of Philip (Helen) Gundlach; dear sister-in-law of Roberta Feagans; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
