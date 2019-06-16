St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Appelbaum, Mary Frances Fran (nee Milkovitz) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Larry Appelbaum; loving mother of Mark (Marie) Appelbaum and Joleen Appelbaum; dearest grandmother of Brett, Elizabeth, Evan and Sarah; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, June 18, 9:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019
