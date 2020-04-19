Mary Frances Brown
1926 - 2020
Brown, Mary Francis (nee Ruhwedel), joined her Lord on April 14, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Robert C. Brown; sister Margaret Hedeman, and parents Julius Christian Ruhwedel and Mary Bell Ball Ruhwedel. She is survived by sons Dennis C. Brown (Lisa) and Michael W. Brown, grandsons, Ben R. Brown (Nikki) and Lucas C. Brown (Katie), great-grand-daughter Leah Marie Brown, and great-grandson Jackson Robert Brown. Mary Was born March 26, 1926 in Foristell, Missouri and graduated from Wright City High School in 1943. She received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degree from Truman State College. She taught music at Wright City High School and Ritenor High School. Mary was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority, Kappa Delta Pi Scholastic Sorority and PEO. Mary was a volunteer of Friendship International teaching international english as a second language and cooking for 20 years. She also volunteered at Delmar Gardens on the Green Nursing Center for 30 years. She and Bob were also able to travel extensively. Most of all she was a loving wife and mother. She will be remembered for her love for the Lord and love of her family and friends who gave her what she called a "Wonderful Life." She will be missed by all who knew her. Memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research, American Cancer Society, or the Salvation Army. Services: A private graveside service will be held at Wright City Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
