Mary Frances Menne Weber

Menne Weber, Mary Frances

Asleep in Jesus, Mary Frances Menne Weber (nee Mercurio), 90, on November 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband David C. Menne; dear mother of Maria (Dan), Peggy (Richard), Nancy (David), Beth (Mark), Julia, David, and John (Laura); dear 'grams' to 15; dear wife to J. Russell Weber, M.D. and 'Aunt Mary' to the Weber family whom she loved as her own. Good friend to many. Services: Celebration of Life Memorial Service, Wednesday, November 27. 10 a.m. Mass at Christ Prince of Peace, 415 Weidman Rd., 63011. Friends may visit the family prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. Mary's body was donated to St. Louis University Medical School. Memorials to the /St. Louis chapter. Visit Mary's personal page at ACT.ALZ.org/donate...'other ways to donate'...."tribute pages'
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
