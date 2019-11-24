Menne Weber, Mary Frances
Asleep in Jesus, Mary Frances Menne Weber (nee Mercurio), 90, on November 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband David C. Menne; dear mother of Maria (Dan), Peggy (Richard), Nancy (David), Beth (Mark), Julia, David, and John (Laura); dear 'grams' to 15; dear wife to J. Russell Weber, M.D. and 'Aunt Mary' to the Weber family whom she loved as her own. Good friend to many. Services: Celebration of Life Memorial Service, Wednesday, November 27. 10 a.m. Mass at Christ Prince of Peace, 415 Weidman Rd., 63011. Friends may visit the family prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. Mary's body was donated to St. Louis University Medical School. Memorials to the /St. Louis chapter. Visit Mary's personal page at ACT.ALZ.org/donate...'other ways to donate'...."tribute pages'