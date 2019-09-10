|
Tracy, Mary Frances
(nee Savkovich) Sat., Sept. 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Tracy; loving mother of Thomas C. Jr. and Brian Tracy; adoring grandmother of Benjamin; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Mary Frances was a nurse at Incarnate Word Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, September 12, 1:00 p.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019