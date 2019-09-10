St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Tracy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Frances Tracy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Frances Tracy Obituary

Tracy, Mary Frances

(nee Savkovich) Sat., Sept. 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Tracy; loving mother of Thomas C. Jr. and Brian Tracy; adoring grandmother of Benjamin; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Mary Frances was a nurse at Incarnate Word Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, September 12, 1:00 p.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now