Hoffmann, Sister Mary Francis, O.S.C. fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thurs., April 16, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Mary Frances Hoffmann, her sisters Jeannette Hoffmann and Dolores (Chris) Brown; beloved Sister in Christ of the Poor Clare Nuns, including her own blood sister Mother Mary Leo, O.S.C.; beloved sister of John (late Joellyn), Alice, and Philip (Monica) Hoffman and Mary Catherine (late Mark) Feldmeier; dear niece, cousin, aunt, great-aunt, and friend of many. Services: Visitation at the Monastery of St. Clare, 200 Marycrest Dr., Sun., April 19 from 2-4:30 p.m. Pandemic restrictions limit the number of visitors able to be present at one time. The Mass of Christian Burial and interment will take place at the Monastery on Mon., April 20 for family only.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.