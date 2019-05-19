Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Francis (Cutts) Jones. View Sign Service Information Lupton Chapel - St. Louis 7233 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis , MO 63130 (314)-721-1870 Send Flowers Obituary

Jones, Mary Francis Cutts Mary Francis Cutts Jones passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 96. Mary was born on August 16, 1922 in St. Louis, MO to Francis T. Cutts and Jane Watkins Cutts. Beloved wife of the late Meredith C. Bud Jones, Jr.; dearest mother of David C. Jones (Claudia Urbina), Mary Jones Otto (Robert E. Otto), Meredith C. Jones, III (Corinne Dennig Jones) and Christine Jones Sorensen (Peter K. Sorensen); dear grandmother of Frances and David, Jane Jenny and Mary, Charlotte, and Rachel; dear sister of the late Jane Cutts Pieters; beloved aunt of Jane's children and their extended families in Guatemala City, Guatemala and Houston, TX. Mary attended Community and John Burroughs Schools, where she made many lifelong friends. She continued her education at Vassar College, graduating with a B.A. in French in 1944. Through her love for travel and her gift for languages, Mary worked as a Pan American Airways stewardess and as a Spanish teacher at John Burroughs and Chatham Hall in Virginia. She later received a Fulbright Fellowship to study at the Sorbonne University in Paris, in 1955-1956. Upon returning to St. Louis, she married Bud and devoted her considerable energy to raising their family. Mary's personal interests included sailing, writing poetry, historic preservation, researching her family genealogy and spending time with family. She was actively involved in The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America. Mary had a generous, helpful, giving spirit, as well as a lively sense of humor. Family, friends, and caregivers were always greeted with a warm smile and an encouraging word. Services: A Memorial Service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Ladue, 110 N. Warson Rd. at Ladue Rd., on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to John Burroughs School, 755 S. Price Road, St. Louis, MO 63124, or The Chapel of St. James the Fisherman, P. O. Box 1334, Wellfleet, MA 02667. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL





Jones, Mary Francis Cutts Mary Francis Cutts Jones passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 96. Mary was born on August 16, 1922 in St. Louis, MO to Francis T. Cutts and Jane Watkins Cutts. Beloved wife of the late Meredith C. Bud Jones, Jr.; dearest mother of David C. Jones (Claudia Urbina), Mary Jones Otto (Robert E. Otto), Meredith C. Jones, III (Corinne Dennig Jones) and Christine Jones Sorensen (Peter K. Sorensen); dear grandmother of Frances and David, Jane Jenny and Mary, Charlotte, and Rachel; dear sister of the late Jane Cutts Pieters; beloved aunt of Jane's children and their extended families in Guatemala City, Guatemala and Houston, TX. Mary attended Community and John Burroughs Schools, where she made many lifelong friends. She continued her education at Vassar College, graduating with a B.A. in French in 1944. Through her love for travel and her gift for languages, Mary worked as a Pan American Airways stewardess and as a Spanish teacher at John Burroughs and Chatham Hall in Virginia. She later received a Fulbright Fellowship to study at the Sorbonne University in Paris, in 1955-1956. Upon returning to St. Louis, she married Bud and devoted her considerable energy to raising their family. Mary's personal interests included sailing, writing poetry, historic preservation, researching her family genealogy and spending time with family. She was actively involved in The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America. Mary had a generous, helpful, giving spirit, as well as a lively sense of humor. Family, friends, and caregivers were always greeted with a warm smile and an encouraging word. Services: A Memorial Service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Ladue, 110 N. Warson Rd. at Ladue Rd., on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to John Burroughs School, 755 S. Price Road, St. Louis, MO 63124, or The Chapel of St. James the Fisherman, P. O. Box 1334, Wellfleet, MA 02667. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close