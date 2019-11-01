Mary G. Kempf

Guest Book
  • "sending prayers from Washington MO...much love to Fr Bill,..."
    - Judith Feltmann
  • "May God Bless your family and bring you comfort and peace. ..."
    - Stephen & Marcia Voorhees
Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Most Sacred Heart Parish
350 E. 4th St.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:30 PM
Most Sacred Heart Parish
350 E. 4th St.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kempf, Mary G.

(nee Boul) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tues., Oct. 29, 2019, at age 94. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Kempf; loving mother to Fred (Beth), Fr. Joe, Dennis, Fr. Bill, Walter (Peggy Duffield) and Mary (Jim) Holtmann; dearest grandmother to Jessie, Anna, Marta (Chris), Peter, Grace, Mikayla, Katherine, Drew and Ben; dear great-grandmother to Calvin Cacioppo; loving sister to Sr. Rita Boul, C.C.V.I., the late Rev. Walter Boul, Doug (Dot) Boul, Joseph (Nancy) Boul and Theresa Marie Boul; dear neighbor, aunt, cousin, friend and co-conspirator.

Services: Visitation at Most Sacred Heart Parish, 350 E. 4th St., Eureka, MO, Sun., Nov. 3, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Mon., Nov. 4, at 6:30 p.m. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent dePaul Society or the . For full obituary see kutisfuneralhomes.com.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations