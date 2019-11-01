Kempf, Mary G.

(nee Boul) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tues., Oct. 29, 2019, at age 94. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Kempf; loving mother to Fred (Beth), Fr. Joe, Dennis, Fr. Bill, Walter (Peggy Duffield) and Mary (Jim) Holtmann; dearest grandmother to Jessie, Anna, Marta (Chris), Peter, Grace, Mikayla, Katherine, Drew and Ben; dear great-grandmother to Calvin Cacioppo; loving sister to Sr. Rita Boul, C.C.V.I., the late Rev. Walter Boul, Doug (Dot) Boul, Joseph (Nancy) Boul and Theresa Marie Boul; dear neighbor, aunt, cousin, friend and co-conspirator.

Services: Visitation at Most Sacred Heart Parish, 350 E. 4th St., Eureka, MO, Sun., Nov. 3, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Mon., Nov. 4, at 6:30 p.m. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent dePaul Society or the . For full obituary see kutisfuneralhomes.com.