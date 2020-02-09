Geekie, Mary "Mimi"

nee Baumer. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mary died peacefully at home on 1/19/2020 at the age of 67. She was born in Spokane, Washington on 11/11/1952. She was married to her loving husband, Robert Cornelius Geekie, for 41 years. Loving mother of Patrick (Yenti) Geekie, Kelly McNair (Steven), and Michael Geekie; doting grandmother of Steven (Jr), Catherine and Robert McNair, Frederick and Clara Geekie.

Services: Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knight Alzheimers Disease Research Center: www.knightadrc.wustl.edu