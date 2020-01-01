Orr, Mary H.

87, of Festus, MO, December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald Orr; dear mother of Catherine (Mike) Sinnott, Kay (Mike) Propst, and John Keith (Fay) Orr; our dear grandmother and great-grandmother. Founder of the Red Cross Blood Drive at Grace Presbyterian Church; member of PEO, OES, and Jefferson Co. Squares.

Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m., Thursday at VINYARD's in Festus. Visitation 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church in Crystal City, MO. Interment in Peaceful Ridge Cemetery, DeSoto. Memorials to Mary's House of Hope.