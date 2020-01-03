Orr, Mary H.

87, of Festus, MO, December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald Orr; dear mother of Catherine (Mike) Sinnott, Kay (Mike) Propst, and John Keith (Fay) Orr; Our dear grandmother and great-grandmother. Founder of the Red Cross Blood Drive at Grace Presbyterian Church; member of PEO, OES, and Jefferson Co. Squares.

Services: Visitation 4-8 PM Friday at VINYARD's in Festus. Visitation Saturday from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM at Grace Presbyterian Church in Crystal City, MO. Interment in Peaceful Ridge Cemetery, DeSoto. Memorials to Mary's House of Hope.