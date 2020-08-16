Halbert, Mary "Stevie"

Mary Stephens Jones was born May 20, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri to Richard and Laura Jones. She passed away peacefully Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho with her husband at her side.

Stevie attended Mary Institute (now MICDS) in St. Louis and Stephens College in Colombia, Missouri, where she earned an Associates Degree and would, many years later, serve as a trustee. She married William Duncan Thompson on Nov. 27, 1959. Together they had two sons, Edward Scott Thompson (Kathleen) of St. Louis and Charles Stanley Thompson of Red Bluff, California.

After relocating to San Rafael, California, Stevie and Bill divorced and she devoted herself to her sons and her community. Hers was the first hand up when a costume needed to be made, a fundraiser organized or meeting hosted and many of her most meaningful friendships came through her volunteerism. When her boys joined Scouting, Stevie followed them and made lifelong friendships in addition to being recognized by the Marin Council, where she ran the council's Trading Post. She was awarded the William H. Spurgeon III Award for service to Exploring in 1981.

Stevie worked as a bookkeeper and manager for more than 20 years and married Russell Fabian. They later divorced. In 1994 she moved to Hailey, Idaho. There she reconnected with fellow Scouter and the love of her life, Terry Clayton Halbert.

Stevie and Terry were married Jan. 8, 1996 and began an adventurous life together. They traveled extensively, visiting every National Park while compiling a comprehensive guidebook, sailing through the Panama Canal and visiting Nepal, Norway, Thailand, Japan, Canada, Mexico and Germany. They lived in Farmington, New Mexico and Buhl, Idaho before settling in Twin Falls. Stevie was a valued member of the Magic Valley Airshow Committee and volunteered at the Magic Valley Arts Council. For years Stevie and Terry sponsored an annual Christmas Party to secure gifts for children in the community that would not otherwise have any.

Stevie is survived by Terry; her sons; sister, Elizabeth Jones Douglass; four grandchildren, Amiya Lucy Thompson, Samuel Duncan Thompson, Molly Kathleen Thompson and Xinyang "Sean" Xiang; and many nieces and nephews.

Stevie prided herself on her independence. Her talent was solving puzzles. She devoted herself to others and enjoyed sharing in their accomplishments. She will be greatly missed by countless fellow volunteers, coworkers, friends and family.

Funeral arrangements will be planned when it is safe to gather.