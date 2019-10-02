Decker-Padberg, Mary Helen

(nee Schulz), passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.

Beloved wife of Lambert Padberg and the late Jean T. Decker; dearest mother of Patricia (Alan) Siegel and Sarah Victor; step-mother of Michele (Rick) Forshaw, Stephen (Theresa) Padberg, Patti (Rick) Thoman and Jeffrey (Mita) Padberg; dear grandmother of Arielle (Greg) Mytyk, Caitlin (Justin) Ritchey, Aaron (Kaitlin) Siegel, Matthew and Timothy Victor; step-grandmother of Rick (Marie), Nathan (Bridget), Peter, John, and Olya Forshaw, Katy, Tina and Niki Thoman and Nick (Cayla) Padberg; great-grandmother of Jonah Mytyk; step-great-grandmother of Adrian, Logan and Sabrina Padberg; sister of Nell Fallis and the late William Schulz, Agnes Wylie and Aline Cunningham; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.

Services: Memorial service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 17 Ann Avenue, Valley Park, Saturday, October 5, at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Enhancing Nursing Excellence Fund (Please make checks payable to Phelps Health Foundation). A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.