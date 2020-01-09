Mary Helen Drennan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Helen Drennan.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Drennan, Mary Helen

Mary Helen Drennan (nee) Bird on Jan. 5th, 2020. Beloved wife for 62 years of the late Joseph Drennan; loving mother of Mary Ann Logan (Howard), Kathy Schmidt (Bob), Patrick Drennan (Jeanie) & dear grandmother of Jessica & Scott Logan, Claudia Schmidt, Joseph, Lauren, James, & Patrick Drennan; great-grandmother of Tyler Jay Magnan

Services: There will be no funeral as it was her wish to donate her body to science. However, a Memorial Mass is set for 11 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 11th, Abbey Senior Health Facility, 206 North Main St., O'Fallon, MO 63366, Precious Blood Chapel, 2nd Floor.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.