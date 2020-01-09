Drennan, Mary Helen

Mary Helen Drennan (nee) Bird on Jan. 5th, 2020. Beloved wife for 62 years of the late Joseph Drennan; loving mother of Mary Ann Logan (Howard), Kathy Schmidt (Bob), Patrick Drennan (Jeanie) & dear grandmother of Jessica & Scott Logan, Claudia Schmidt, Joseph, Lauren, James, & Patrick Drennan; great-grandmother of Tyler Jay Magnan

Services: There will be no funeral as it was her wish to donate her body to science. However, a Memorial Mass is set for 11 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 11th, Abbey Senior Health Facility, 206 North Main St., O'Fallon, MO 63366, Precious Blood Chapel, 2nd Floor.