Hotze, S.S.N.D. , Sister Mary Helen

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Friday November 1, 2019. Beloved sister of Angela Hotze of Burlington, IA. Our dear relative, friend and Sister in Religious Life.

Services: Visitation at the Sarah Community (Marion Chapel) 12284 DePaul Dr. Bridgeton on Monday November 4 from 2:30 p.m. (Prayers) till 3:30 p.m. then to the Theresa Center (Motherhouse) 320 E. Ripa 63125 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday 11:15 a.m. with Interment in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. KUTIS CITY SERVICE