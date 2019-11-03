Sister Mary Helen Hotze S.S.N.D.

Guest Book
Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Sarah Community (Marion Chapel)
12284 DePaul Dr.
Bridgeton, MO
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Theresa Center (Motherhouse)
320 E. Ripa
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Theresa Center (Motherhouse)
320 E. Ripa
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:15 AM
Theresa Center (Motherhouse)
320 E. Ripa
Obituary
Hotze, S.S.N.D. , Sister Mary Helen

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Friday November 1, 2019. Beloved sister of Angela Hotze of Burlington, IA. Our dear relative, friend and Sister in Religious Life.

Services: Visitation at the Sarah Community (Marion Chapel) 12284 DePaul Dr. Bridgeton on Monday November 4 from 2:30 p.m. (Prayers) till 3:30 p.m. then to the Theresa Center (Motherhouse) 320 E. Ripa 63125 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday 11:15 a.m. with Interment in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. KUTIS CITY SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
