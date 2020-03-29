Lorenzen, Mary (Gussie) Helen

Mary Helen (Gussie) Lorenzen, a long time resident of Bridgeton, MO, died March 16, 2020 at the age of 94.

Gussie was born August 23, 1925 in East St. Louis, IL to Robert Vernis Gustin and Estelle Katherine Bernard. She graduated from East St. Louis High. She married Donald J. Lorenzen and they had five children. Gussie was well known throughout her community; she worked for the City of Bridgeton for nearly 25 years and after retiring, became an Councilwomen for the City of Bridgeton. For many years she was active in Girl Scouts, local politics and Arlington United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader who loved to laugh, listen to Jack Buck broadcast the Cardinals on the radio, was passionate about gardening, and traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe. Gussie also had a fondness of gophers, prairie dogs and sea otters. All her knew her found her stereo blaring for the St. Louis Symphony, Neil Diamond and Bruce Springsteen.

She is survived by her children Donald (Erin) Lorenzen, Nancy Birkenmeier, Joe Lorenzen, Sally (Lindell) Leible and Matt Lorenzen. Gussie has 6 grandchildren; Tim (Nicole), Elizabeth(Shannon), Robert, Kieran, Riana, Jarus, and great grandchildren, Tanner and Trenton. Stepson Tod and two step grandchildren.

Services: A private family service is planned. Condolences to www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arlington United Methodist Church of Bridgeton, MO. would be appreciated in Gussie's honor.