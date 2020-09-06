Collins, Mary Hogan

formerly of Wellesley Hills and Marion, MA, Thomasville, GA, and St. Louis, MO, Passed peacefully on August 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. Collins, Jr., loving mother of Anne Collins (Frank) Goodyear, Maureen Collins (Todd) Beekley, John (Jane Manners) Collins, Robert (Colette) Collins, and adoring grandmother of Anne Beekley, Phineas, Asa, Aphra Collins, and Nicolas, Georgia, Eleni Collins. Dear sister of Ann Hogan Russek, late Rev. Thomas Hogan, S.J., late John (Rose) Hogan, late Francis (late Marilyn) Hogan. Devoted cousin to Margaret Houlihan (Mel) Oelze, Don (Peggy) Buettner, Ken (Janice) Buettner, Bill (Marina) Fruth, Teresa Fruth, Tom Fruth, Rose (David) Lehmann, Mary Lou Minks, Allen (Connie) Minks, Diane (Steve) Ruhmann. Cherished sister-in-law of Diane (late Donald) Droste. Dedicated aunt to Thomas (Tracey) Hogan, Mary Hogan, Kathleen Hogan (Roger) Guillemette, Joan Hogan (Joseph) Romeo, Michael (Robin) Hogan, Bridget Hogan (Keith) Milligan, Shannon Hogan (Luke) Poindexter, Colleen Hogan, and Kevin Hogan. Revered daughter of late Sylvester and late Agatha Hogan. Precious niece of late Edward and late Marie Houlihan. Loyal friend to many, whose treasured friendships greatly inspired her.

Mary was born in 1935 in St. Louis, MO. She attended Our Lady of Sorrows elementary school, Academy of the Sacred Heart (City House) high school, and Maryville College of the Sacred Heart. Mary went on to earn her graduate degree in English from Saint Louis University. She began her professional life as an actress and was a member of Actors Equity; she then designed clothing for Glen of Michigan in New York City. She ultimately chose to pursue her interest in medicine and graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine in 1968. After earning her degree, Mary made her home for over 50 years in Massachusetts, where she and her devoted husband, Jack, raised their four children. Mary dedicated her medical career to psychiatry, working in clinical therapy, psychopharmacology, and research. She practiced at both McLean Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, earning her 50-year service award from McLean, in recognition of her remarkable dedication. In addition to her many professional accomplishments, Mary held positions as President of the Parents' Association and Chair of the Harvest Fair at The Park School in Brookline, MA. Her hobbies included reading, playing bridge, tennis, and sailing. Late in life, Mary became a children's book author, publishing Lonely Tony in 2018.

Services: Visitation at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis, MO, Friday, September 11th, 4-8 p.m. 11:00 a.m. Mass at Little Flower Catholic Church, 1264 Arch Terrace, Richmond Heights, MO, Saturday, September 12th. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed through a link on the Little Flower Catholic Church website,

https://www.littleflowerstl.org/Church.aspx. Additional services at Allen & Allen Funeral Home, Thomasville, GA, September 16th, 10 a.m. Private interment following at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing will be required. A memorial service is planned for next year in the Boston, MA area.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in Mary's memory to the Ammon-Pinizzotto Center for Women's Mental Health at Massachusetts General Hospital. Gifts can be made online (https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/ammon-pinizzotto-center/), by contacting the Mass General Development Office at 617-726-2200, or by being sent to Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.