St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Florich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Holzum Florich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Holzum Florich Obituary
Florich, Mary Holzum fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved wife of William F. Florich; loving mother of Patricia (Brian) O'Shea, William (Mary Anne) Florich III, Cathy Villhard and Jennifer (Marcus) Weers; adoring grandmother and great-grandmother; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, July 6 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Inter ment at J.B. National Cemetery will be held in private. Visitation Friday, July 5, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 3 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now