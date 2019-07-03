|
Florich, Mary Holzum fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved wife of William F. Florich; loving mother of Patricia (Brian) O'Shea, William (Mary Anne) Florich III, Cathy Villhard and Jennifer (Marcus) Weers; adoring grandmother and great-grandmother; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, July 6 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Inter ment at J.B. National Cemetery will be held in private. Visitation Friday, July 5, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 3 to July 7, 2019