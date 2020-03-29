St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Mary Priesmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Hope Priesmeyer


1926 - 2020
Mary Hope Priesmeyer Obituary

Priesmeyer, Mary Hope

(nee Harrison) born on December 25, 1926 and passed away on March 22, 2020. She was born in Mexico, MO to Mary Louise and Grover Franklin Harrison. Beloved sister to Robert, Marie, Donald and Joanne, all of whom predecease her. Hope was united in marriage to HC Jack Priesmeyer Jr. on June 28, 1952. Dear mother to Scott (Karen) of Broomfield, CO., Thomas of St. Louis, Susan of St. Louis, Sally Bowman (Brian) of Minneapolis, MN. Dear step-mother to HC Jack III (Jennifer) of St. Louis, and the late Joseph Priesmeyer (Marydeth) of Columbia, MO. Dear Grammy Hope to Joseph, Scott, Shawn, Molly and the late Amy, Harrison and Matthew Priesmeyer, Eric and Amy Bowman. Great-grandmother of six.

Services: Private family service through Bopp Chapel and burial in St. Paul Churchyard. A Celebration of life will be at a later date. Donations can be made to the St. Louis Peregrine Society, 2343 Hampton Ave., St.Louis, MO 63139. See boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
