Cupini, Mary Hullverson

On March 9, 2020 Mary Cupini, 86, of Chesterfield, passed away peacefully after a series of age-related illnesses. Mary was born on June 22, 1933 in St. Louis, Missouri to parents Elizabeth and Everett Hullverson. Mary was the third of four children; the only sister to older brothers Richard and James Hullverson and younger brother Thomas Hullverson. Mary attended Sacred Heart Academy (City House) and then Washington University, from which she received her degree in 1954. At Wash U, Mary was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority.

After receiving her degree, Mary put her passion for helping others to work as an educator, teaching and tutoring children, often those with special learning needs. Mary's work in education took her around the world and she taught school in far flung places including Venezuela in South America and in Europe. It was in Italy that Mary met her future husband, Carlo Cupini. The two were married in 1959 in Rome and returned to St. Louis to raise two children, Lisa Cupini and Anthony Cupini, during their 15-year marriage.

Mary loved to cook and to entertain and her laughter and joie de vivre were infectious. She served as a supportive mother figure to many and throughout her life Mary was a constant source of good humor, resilience, compassion, fun and love for all those fortunate enough to share her company. She is survived by her two children, Lisa Cupini and Tony Cupini, two grandchildren, Anthony Cupini Jr. and Elizabeth Cupini, brother Thomas (Cathie) Hullverson, niece Susie (Andy) Corley, nephew James (Laure) Hullverson, Jr., niece Julie Hullverson Barnato, nephew John Hullverson, great nieces Leigh Hullverson and Jamie Corley, great nephews Everett James "EJ" Hullverson, Elliot Hullverson and Christopher Corley, and many good friends of long standing, some whose friendship Mary cherished for over seventy years. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Elizabeth Hullverson and her older brothers Richard Hullverson and James (Shirley) Hullverson.

Services: A private celebration of Mary's life will be held in St. Louis in May. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an educational institution or hospice of your choice.