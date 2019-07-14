St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Webster United Methodist
600 N. Bompart
Webster Groves, MO
1924 - 2019
Barenkamp, Mary Iona (nee Headrick), 94, of Webster Groves, died on July 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter John Barenkamp; dear mother of Deborah Roberson (John Sommerauer) and Patricia Cordes (Jim), and the late Stephen Barenkamp; cherished Mema to Carolyn Moore, Anne Barenkamp (Jake Fisher), Julia Moore, and Kyle Roberson. Mary was a 42 year Barnes Hospital volunteer, receiving the 2010 Distinguished Volunteer Award. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sat., July 20th at Webster United Methodist, 600 N. Bompart, Webster Groves, 63119. Services through Bopp Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019
