|
|
Lynn, Mary J. Launius
(nee Krumanocker) Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 98 years. She was born July 4, 1921 to John E. and Clara L. (nee Young) Krumanocker in Springfield, Vermont. Mary was preceded in death by her 2 husbands Luther 'Luke' Launius and Glenn 'Jack' Lynn; 3 siblings, John, Jim and Tres; 2 grandsons, Matt and Kenny; 4 sons-in-law, Steve, Allen, Teddy and Alex and multiple brothers and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her 4 children, Skip (Toni) Launius of Troy, MO, Roni Belko of Villa Ridge, MO, Yvonne Johnston of Maryland Heights, MO and Etta Williams of St. Louis, MO; 1 brother, George Krumanocker of Danville, MO; 8 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Mary was a friend to many and seldom met a stranger. She enjoyed playing bingo and making new friends. She lived a long and happy life.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, August 31, at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to , Marine Corps League, or Mercy South Hospice appreciated. Visitation Friday, 3-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019