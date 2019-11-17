Schnorf, Mary J.

(nee Towey) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Schnorf; dearest mother of Terri (Dave) Watkins, Greg (Julie), Jessica Schnorf, Kelly (Greg) Bertoglio, Molly Indelicato and Katie Schnorf; dear grandmother of David (Angelica), Lauren (fiance' Troy Sommo) Watkins, Matt, Erin Schnorf, Miguel Perches, Emily (Erik) Jekabsen, Joseph (Abbey) Overstreet, Tony Bertoglio, Rachel, Lucie, Quin and Mark Indelicato; great-grandmother of Owen, Leo, Gracie, Maya, Zoe and Jane; dear sister-in-law of Patty (the late Gil) Barner; our dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral Sat., November 23, 9:30 a.m. from HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., to Sacred Heart Church, 751 Jefferson St., for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Ferdinand Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Valley Industries or the Pujols Family Foundation. Visitation Friday 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes