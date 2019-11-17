Mary J. Schnorf

Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
751 Jefferson St.
Obituary
Schnorf, Mary J.

(nee Towey) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Schnorf; dearest mother of Terri (Dave) Watkins, Greg (Julie), Jessica Schnorf, Kelly (Greg) Bertoglio, Molly Indelicato and Katie Schnorf; dear grandmother of David (Angelica), Lauren (fiance' Troy Sommo) Watkins, Matt, Erin Schnorf, Miguel Perches, Emily (Erik) Jekabsen, Joseph (Abbey) Overstreet, Tony Bertoglio, Rachel, Lucie, Quin and Mark Indelicato; great-grandmother of Owen, Leo, Gracie, Maya, Zoe and Jane; dear sister-in-law of Patty (the late Gil) Barner; our dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral Sat., November 23, 9:30 a.m. from HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., to Sacred Heart Church, 751 Jefferson St., for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Ferdinand Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Valley Industries or the Pujols Family Foundation. Visitation Friday 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019
