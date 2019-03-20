|
Siebert, Mary J. Asleep in Jesus on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Loving wife of the late Marvin W. Siebert; loving mother of Cindy (Jim) Fujarski, Chris (Peggy) Siebert and Jana (Roger) Rakers; loving grandmother of Amanda, Drew, Jimmy, Jessica, Michael, Chris and Jacqui. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Peace Lutheran Church (737 Barracksview) on Friday, March 22 from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Arrangements provided by KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019