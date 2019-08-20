James, Mary Louise Baker

The family will celebrate her life with a Memorial Mass at the Church of the Annunziata in Ladue, 9305 Clayton Rd. at Cella Rd., on Thursday, August 22nd beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a gathering of friends and family to follow at The Old Warson Country Club, 9841 Old Warson Rd., Ladue.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations in her name be directed to The Foundation Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, MD, 21046 or to The Great Circle, 330 North Gore Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119.

