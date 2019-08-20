Mary James

Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Annunziata
9305 Clayton Rd.
Ladue, MO
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
The Old Warson Country Club
9841 Old Warson Rd.
Ladue, MO
View Map
Obituary
James, Mary Louise Baker

The family will celebrate her life with a Memorial Mass at the Church of the Annunziata in Ladue, 9305 Clayton Rd. at Cella Rd., on Thursday, August 22nd beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a gathering of friends and family to follow at The Old Warson Country Club, 9841 Old Warson Rd., Ladue.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations in her name be directed to The Foundation Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, MD, 21046 or to The Great Circle, 330 North Gore Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019
