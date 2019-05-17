St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Mary Jane Bush Obituary
Bush, Mary Jane (nee Coad), Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of William Bush, Jr.; dear mother of Rita (Jerred) Blanchard, Jane Ehrhart and William (Anne) Bush, III; dear grandfather of Timothy, Joseph, Emily, Molly, William, IV, Trip and Jeffrey; dear great-grandfather of Luke, June, Breck, Alice and Logan. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, May 18, 11:00 a.m. Interment private. Visitation Friday 5-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 17, 2019
