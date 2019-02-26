Fritsch, Mary Jane aged 99 years, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, died on February 21, 2019. Beloved aunt of James and Edward Fritsch, David and Lewis Hill, June (Fritsch) Conant, Carole Ann (Fritsch) Haub, Marianne (Hill) Long, the late Robert Fritsch and the late Patricia (Fritsch) Kemp; Mary Jane lived in the loving care of Emmaus Homes of St. Charles for over 50 years. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services: Visitation March 2, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church at 2 Seton Court, in St. Charles. Interment at Calvary Cemetery following the Mass. Contributions to Emmaus Homes of St. Charles appreciated. Funeral services provided by Chapel Hill Mortuary at 10301 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019