|
|
Hirstein, Mary Jane
(nee Schmitz) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, October 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leslie D. Hirstein; loving mother of Margie Coleman, Nancy (Bob) Levitt, Ken Hirstein and Carole (Brad) Taylor; dear Nana of Brent (Sarah) Coleman, Erica Glick, Christy (Matthew) Cain, Laura Dale, Joe Hirstein, Lisa (Brian) Moore, Sam (Kristina) Berry, Leslie Berry, Dale Hirstein, Nicole (Chris) Howard, Ellen (Charles) Johnson and Haley Taylor; great-grandmother of 18; dear sister of the late Jack (Val) Schmitz; dear sister-in-law of Harold Hirstein; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Mary Jane graduated in 1948 from Washington University School of Nursing under the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps.
Services:Visitation at St. Elizabeth of Hungary (1420 S. Sappington Rd. 63126) on Friday, November 8, from 10:00 a.m. until Mass time at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions to the Salvation Army or St. Elizabeth of Hungary appreciated. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019