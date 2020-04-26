Mary Jane Kniesche
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kniesche, Mary Jane fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gene E. Kniesche; dear mother of Nancy (the late Michael) Zundel, Michael (Carol) Kniesche, and Susan (Jim) Macke; loving grandmother of Bryan, Patrick, Christopher, Christie, Courtney, Nick, Kristen and Matthew; loving great-grandmother of Nora; dear sister of the late Joseph (Nancy) Pfaender, Patricia (Tom) Gutmann and John Pfaender; dear sister-in-law of the late Janet Cibulka, dear friend of the late Christine Pfaender, our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Served as a member of Daughters of Mary and Eucharistic Minister at St. Joan of Arc Church. Services: Burial at J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Alzheimer's Association, or a charity of your choice appreciated. Kutis Affton service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved