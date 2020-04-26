Kniesche, Mary Jane fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gene E. Kniesche; dear mother of Nancy (the late Michael) Zundel, Michael (Carol) Kniesche, and Susan (Jim) Macke; loving grandmother of Bryan, Patrick, Christopher, Christie, Courtney, Nick, Kristen and Matthew; loving great-grandmother of Nora; dear sister of the late Joseph (Nancy) Pfaender, Patricia (Tom) Gutmann and John Pfaender; dear sister-in-law of the late Janet Cibulka, dear friend of the late Christine Pfaender, our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Served as a member of Daughters of Mary and Eucharistic Minister at St. Joan of Arc Church. Services: Burial at J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Alzheimer's Association, or a charity of your choice appreciated. Kutis Affton service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.