Kuhlmann, Mary Jane

(nee Vohsen) of St. Louis, Missouri, born on Wednesday, August 10, 1938, was called to her heavenly home on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 81. Dearly beloved wife of the late Roger Carl Kuhlmann of 54 years. Loving and caring mother and mother-in-law of Kathy (Jeff) Branneky and Steven (Carrie) Kuhlmann. Devoted and proud grandmother of Jeffrey (Brindy) Branneky, Cheryl (Ryan) Marsala, Brandon, Kyle and Connor

Kuhlmann. Sweet great-grand-mother of Leo Marsala. Dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, Godmother, cousin, neighbor and friend.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, February 18, 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd. (St Ann) and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. until service time 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9733 Olive Blvd. Interment Bellerive Heritage Gardens Cemetery.

