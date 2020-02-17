Mary Jane Kuhlmann

Guest Book
  • "We were so sorry to hear about Mary Jane....such a sweet..."
    - Thomas Williams
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow...."
    - Melinda Dailey
  • "Mrs. Kuhlmann was a very special person to me. As I got to..."
Service Information
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO
63074-2103
(314)-298-1212
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO 63074-2103
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
9733 Olive Blvd
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kuhlmann, Mary Jane

(nee Vohsen) of St. Louis, Missouri, born on Wednesday, August 10, 1938, was called to her heavenly home on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 81. Dearly beloved wife of the late Roger Carl Kuhlmann of 54 years. Loving and caring mother and mother-in-law of Kathy (Jeff) Branneky and Steven (Carrie) Kuhlmann. Devoted and proud grandmother of Jeffrey (Brindy) Branneky, Cheryl (Ryan) Marsala, Brandon, Kyle and Connor

Kuhlmann. Sweet great-grand-mother of Leo Marsala. Dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, Godmother, cousin, neighbor and friend.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, February 18, 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd. (St Ann) and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. until service time 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9733 Olive Blvd. Interment Bellerive Heritage Gardens Cemetery.

colliersfuneralhome.com


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.