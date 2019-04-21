McCarthy, Mary Jane (nee McEnery) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thursday, April 18, 2019, peacefully surrounded by four generations of her family. Loving wife of the late John H. Tombstone McCarthy, Sr; mother of Patrick J. (Susan), John H. Jr. (Kelly), Mary (John Powers) Walsh and Helen (John M.) Herrmann; beloved MeeMaw of Kathleen, Daniel, and John H. McCarthy, III, Meghan (Mark) Minden, John, Molly and Kevin Walsh, Bridget (Greg) Moore, Elizabeth (Matthew) Bush, Michael, Christine and Daniel Herrmann; great-grandmother of 5; dear sister of C.J. Jack (Mary Ellen) McEnery, Jr.; dear aunt of Mimi (Peter) Fonseca, Lisa (Bill) Pollnow and Jack (K.K.) McEnery; dear cousin of Rev. Fr. Joseph A. Weber. Services: Visitation: Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral: St. Monica Catholic Church, 12136 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur, MO 63141 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses or donations to The BackStoppers, Inc. appreciated. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
