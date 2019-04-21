Seithel, Mary Jane (nee Burns), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo J. Seithel; dear mother of Michael (Laura) Seithel, Patricia (Randy) Koons, Susan (the late Ken) Krimmel, Kate (Bill) Meyers, Timothy, Kevin (Vickie), Dennis (Janet), Shawn (Diane) Seithel and Gary (Terri) Willems; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother; dear sister of Tom Burns. Services: Funeral Tuesday, April 23; 8:30 a.m. from Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann) to Holy Trinity Parish, Mass 9 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3-8 pm. Memorial Contributions to Society of St. Vincent De Paul.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019