Kirtz, Mary Jane Waldemer

Mary Jane Kirtz, 97, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Frank. Adored sister, sister-in-law of Don and Jean Waldemer, beloved aunt to Mark Waldemer, Lucy (Ron) Ryan, Dean (Fran) Waldemer, Dan (Kathy) Waldemer, beloved great aunt to James (Rachel) Waldemer, Sarah (Patrick) Arnold, Rachel (Will) Streyer, Ted Ryan, Max (Amy) Ryan, Jackie (Kara) Waldemer, Kate (Lucas) Sandheinrich, Grant

(Meredith Emshoff), Lucy Waldemer, great, great aunt to 6, cousin, friend to many.

As a 4th generation St. Louisan, daughter of Edwin and Eugenia Waldemer, Mary Jane was an enthusiastic expert in local history, especially her beloved Central West End neighborhood. Mary Jane earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in English at Washington University and completed graduate work at Columbia University, New York City. She taught English at Webster Groves High School. Later she became Director of Education at the Missouri Historical Society. Mary Jane retired to a lifetime of volunteerism, including the Metropolitan Board of the YMCA, The United Fund, was a founding member of Women for City Living, and a member of the Wednesday Club for over 50 years. Mary Jane had great affection for the Missouri Botanical Garden and Tower Grove Park. A docent at the Garden for more than 35 years, she trained and co-chaired guides, served on many committees, including the Members' Board, and wrote a book about the history of sculptures at the Garden.

Mary Jane loved classical music, played both piano and cello beautifully, was a voracious reader, traveled extensively, and loved cats. Special thanks to the entire staff at The Glen at Aberdeen Heights for their thoughtfulness and loving care of dear Mary Jane.

Services: Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Tower Grove Park Foundation, 4257 Northeast Drive, St. Louis, MO 63110 or the Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63110.