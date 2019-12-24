Blum, Mary Jean

Mary Jean Blum, 73, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019, at Dujarie House, Notre Dame, IN, after a nine-month battle with brain cancer. Mary was born on Nov. 22, 1946 in Chicago, IL.

Full obituary and online condolences for the Blum family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Sacred Heart Parish Center, located on St. Joseph Lake on the campus of University of Notre Dame. Graveside services and burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame. Friends may visit with the family from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26th at Palmer Funeral Home?Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Additional visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Friday at Sacred Heart Parish Center prior to Mass.