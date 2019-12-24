Mary Jean Blum

Service Information
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN
46635
(574)-289-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish Center
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish Center
St. Joseph Lake, IN
Graveside service
Following Services
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Notre Dame., IN
Obituary
Blum, Mary Jean

Mary Jean Blum, 73, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019, at Dujarie House, Notre Dame, IN, after a nine-month battle with brain cancer. Mary was born on Nov. 22, 1946 in Chicago, IL.

Full obituary and online condolences for the Blum family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Sacred Heart Parish Center, located on St. Joseph Lake on the campus of University of Notre Dame. Graveside services and burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame. Friends may visit with the family from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26th at Palmer Funeral Home?Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Additional visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Friday at Sacred Heart Parish Center prior to Mass.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019
