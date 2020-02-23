Thomas, Mary Jean

of Creve Coeur, MO; passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. Jean Alfred Thomas, Sr.; dear mother of Dr. Jean Alfred Thomas, II, Pascale Thomas (Tayo Famakinwa) and Bryant Thomas; dear sister of Mai Lois Dunn, Linda Harper, Betty Harper, Bobby Harper and Carmella Harper; dearest grandmother of August Eniola Famakinwa and Asa Alfred Famakinwa. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, mentor and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Nellie Harper, and her siblings Dorothy Louise Nathaniel, Thomas Nelson Harper, Jr., Valerie Harper, June Harper, Charles Harper and Michael Harper.

Services: Visitation will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Kriegshauser West Mortuary, 9450 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63132. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church, 401 South Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63131. Interment will be in Covington, TN. Mrs. Thomas was the founder and past President of St. Louis Morehouse College Parents Association, Inc., President of the Auxiliary to the Mound City Medical Forum and President of the St. Louis (MO) Chapter of The Links, Inc.

If desired, contribution may be made to the Auxiliary to the Mound City Medical Forum or St. Louis Morehouse College Parents Association for scholarship. Online condolence maybe made at WWW.Kriegshausermortuary.com