Mary Jeanene Farmer

Obituary
Farmer, Mary Jeanene Farmer, Mary Jeanene, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Beloved wife for 54 years of Edwin Farmer; loving mother of John (Patricia), Sally (Scott) and the late Peggy; dear grandmother of Alex, Clint and Anna; precious great-grandmother of Rachael and Brooklyn Services: Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church, Webster Groves, July 13, 10 a.m. Visit at church 9-10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 27, 2019
