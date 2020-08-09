Mary Jenkins

Jenkins, Mary

(nee Sloan) Saturday, August 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James "Tom" Jenkins Sr.; dearest mother of J.T. (Kris) Jenkins and Julie (David) Violette; dear grandma of Jason (Lindsey), Michael (Stephanie), Matthew (Jacque), Jessica (James) Harris, Justin and Jacob Overcash; great-grandma of Hailey, Grace, Sophia, Rose, Jameson, Mary, Henry, J.T., Sloan, Everly and George. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Friday, August 14, 5:00 p.m. until service time 7:00 p.m. at COLLIER'S Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd. (St. Ann). Interment at Masonic Cemetery (Bismarck, MO)