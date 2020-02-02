|
|
Murphy, Mary Jo
(nee Broussard) 89, of St. Louis, Missouri died peacefully at her home on January 30, 2020. Mary Jo was born in Beaumont, Texas on August 13, 1930 to the late Joseph Eloi Broussard Jr. and Edna Maher Broussard. She was predeceased by her loving husband William "Bill" J. Murphy; sisters Loretta B. Warner, Anne Marie Broussard, and brother Joseph E. Broussard III. She is survived by her brother Louis M. Broussard; daughter Marilyn M. (Marty) Crabdree; son Walter M. Casey (Margie) Murphy; beloved niece Kathleen W. Rose; grandchildren Clayton William Crabdree, Darrell Patrick Crabdree, William Patrick Murphy, and Colleen Jo Murphy; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Abel Crabdree and Kaylah Ann Crabdree. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Jo was a homemaker, wife and mother. She was a member of the Junior League, Daughters of the American Revolution, a volunteer at numerous hospitals and had many personal charities. She loved playing bridge and walking the beaches, whether they be on the Bolivar Peninsula in Texas or the Florida beaches looking for shark teeth. Ever the avid reader, the library was one of Mary Jo's favorite places. When she was home in the afternoon you could always find her watching her favorite business channels to keep herself educated.
Mary Jo was the kind of loving mother and grandmother that everyone went to for advice and comfort and she will be greatly missed.
The family wishes to thank Mercy Hospice and her caregivers who gave her love and comfort in her final days.
Services: A private service and burial will be held. In lieu of flowers the family asks that any donations be made to . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020