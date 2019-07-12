Ponder, Mary Jo fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Thursday, July 11, 2019. Mary Jo was the beloved wife of the late Frank Skip Ponder, Jr.; cherished mother of Anne (Dave) Heilig, Mary Ellen (Lance LeComb) Ponder, Mike (Lindsey) Ponder, and the late Matthew Ponder; loving grandmother of Madeleine Heilig, Rosalind LeComb, and Hazel and Emma Ponder; dear sister of Dolores Roesch, Jackie (the late Dick) Semar, Ed (Peggy) Roesch, Kathy (Ken, Sr.) Kresyman, and Sue (Jim) Hammerschmidt; sister-in-law of Mary (John) Brutcher, and the late Judith (the late Jim) Nigh; fun aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and a trusted friend to countless people. Services: Visitation Sunday, July 14, 4-8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa Street 63109. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church, 11011 Mueller Rd. 63123. For more information, visit www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 12, 2019