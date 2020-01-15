|
Shildmyer, Mary Jo
(nee Bene), Passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Beloved wife of David Shildmyer; loving mother of Erin (Andrew) Orban; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many. Mary Jo was a children's ministry worker for over 20 years. She had an ability to know when people really needed comfort and to talk about their problems. She was a Girl Scout Leader for over 10 years and was quite involved in the homeschooling community. Memorials to Girl Scouts of America.
Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, January 17, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Private interment.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020