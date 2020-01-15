St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Shildmyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Shildmyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo Shildmyer Obituary

Shildmyer, Mary Jo

(nee Bene), Passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020.

Beloved wife of David Shildmyer; loving mother of Erin (Andrew) Orban; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many. Mary Jo was a children's ministry worker for over 20 years. She had an ability to know when people really needed comfort and to talk about their problems. She was a Girl Scout Leader for over 10 years and was quite involved in the homeschooling community. Memorials to Girl Scouts of America.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, January 17, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Private interment.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now