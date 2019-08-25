Davenport, Mary Joan "MJ"

(nee Hartenbach) passed away peacefully on Sunday August 18th, 2019 to be with her Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 83. Born in St. Louis Missouri October 12th, 1935. Predeceased by Donald Lambert Davenport Sr., her loving husband of 47 years, parents Charles and Marie Hartenbach; brother Stephen Hartenbach. Survived by her son's Mark Davenport, Donald Davenport Jr.; grandchild Jack Davenport; sister Jane Teed; nieces Laura Marble, Julie Brearley, Heidi Schuessler, Heather Conder.

Services: A Celebration of MJ's life will be held at the Chaminade College Preparatory School Chapel Saturday, August 31st at 10:00 a.m. with the Reverend Father Thomas French officiating. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the .